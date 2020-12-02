Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 88 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Jimmy Clayton Borah, 31, Klamath Falls, first-degree criminal mistreatment, booked and released.

Shea Gutierrez; 37; Beatty; strangulation, two counts of harassment, two counts of interfere with making a report; held in lieu of $31,000 bail.

DUII

Soheyaga-Aks Mooway Harrington; 38; Chiloquin; DUII, recklessly endangering, reckless driving; booked and released.

Ariel Chandell Sears, 29, Klamath Falls, booked and released.

