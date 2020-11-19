Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday morning, there were 91 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Trevor John Fisher, 24, Klamath Falls, first-degree theft, booked and released.
Joseph Allen Rawlins; 30; Klamath Falls; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, third-degree theft, second-degree criminal trespass, third-degree criminal mischief; booked and released.
DUII
Sharon Kimm Haddock, 59, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Rebecka Marie Hilvers; 55; Turlock, Calif.; booked and released.
Assaults
Modoc Point Highway/Paiute Place, assault reported Wednesday evening.
Bisbee Street, 2900 block, assault reported Thursday morning.
S 6th Street/Summers Lane, assault reported Thursday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Johnson Ave., 1700 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Bisbee Street, 2600 block, burglary reported Wednesday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Campus Drive, 3200 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Cook Street, 300 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3300 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Crashes
Crater Lake Parkway/S Alameda Ave., non-injury crash reported Wednesday afternoon.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, non-injury crash reported Wednesday afternoon.
Highway 97, MP 181, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday evening.
Highway 97, MP 221, non-injury crash reported Wednesday night.
Highway 39, MP 8, crash reported Thursday morning.
Washburn Way/Anderson Ave., non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
Westside Road, MP 4, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
Sprague Rive Road, MP 3, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday morning.
Highway 140 E, MP 15, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday morning.
Highway 140 W, MP 52, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday morning.
Highway 93, MP 282, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
Highway 92, MP 233, crash reported Thursday morning.
Highway 58, MP 62, non-injury crash reported Thursday afternoon.