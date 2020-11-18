Klamath County Jail
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 95 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a population of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Russell Allen Lavender; 26; Klamath Falls; resisting arrest, assault a public safety officer, probation violation; held in lieu of $40,000 bail.
DUII
Chelsea Dawn Cohara; 25; Klamath Falls; DUII, criminal driving while suspended/revoked, failure to perform duties of a driver, reckless driving; booked and released.
Assaults
Hawthorne Street, 500 block, assault reported Wednesday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Mitchell Street, 900 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Shasta way, 2600 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 4300 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Lincoln Street, 900 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Cherry Blossom Lane, 5000 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.
Paper Birch Way, 1100 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Chukka Drive, 15700 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Hackamore Lane, 153300 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Alva Ave., 6400 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Crashes
Eberlein Ave./Washburn Way, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Tuesday afternoon.
Airway Drive/Nile Street, non-injury crash reported Tuesday evening.
Highway 66, MP 52, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday morning.
Keno Worden Road, MP 4, non-injury crash reported Wednesday morning.
Highway 97, MP 182, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday morning.
Highway 39, MP 11, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday morning.
Highway 140 W, MP 33, non-injury crash reported Wednesday morning.