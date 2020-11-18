Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 95 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a population of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Russell Allen Lavender; 26; Klamath Falls; resisting arrest, assault a public safety officer, probation violation; held in lieu of $40,000 bail.

DUII

Chelsea Dawn Cohara; 25; Klamath Falls; DUII, criminal driving while suspended/revoked, failure to perform duties of a driver, reckless driving; booked and released.

Assaults

Hawthorne Street, 500 block, assault reported Wednesday afternoon.

Burglary, theft and vandalism

Mitchell Street, 900 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.

Shasta way, 2600 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.

S 6th Street, 4300 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.

Lincoln Street, 900 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.

Cherry Blossom Lane, 5000 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.

Paper Birch Way, 1100 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.

Chukka Drive, 15700 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.

Hackamore Lane, 153300 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.

Alva Ave., 6400 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.

Crashes

Eberlein Ave./Washburn Way, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Tuesday afternoon.

Airway Drive/Nile Street, non-injury crash reported Tuesday evening.

Highway 66, MP 52, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday morning.

Keno Worden Road, MP 4, non-injury crash reported Wednesday morning.

Highway 97, MP 182, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday morning.

Highway 39, MP 11, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday morning.

Highway 140 W, MP 33, non-injury crash reported Wednesday morning.

Reporter Becca Robbins can be reached at 541-885-4481 or rrobbins@heraldandnews.com.

Tags