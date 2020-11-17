Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 93 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Kaeleen Breanne Koger;27; Klamath Falls; probation violation, failure to appear-bench warrant; held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
S 5th Street, 300 block, assault reported Tuesday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Dahlia Street, 2400 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Onyx Ave., 3200 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Miller Ave., 5200 block, vandalism reported Monday afternoon.
N Kingfisher Drive/Vireo Drive, burglary reported Monday evening.
Mickshelly Circle, 5600 block, theft reported Monday night.
Radcliffe Ave., 2300 block, burglary reported Tuesday morning.
Frontage Road/Autumn Ave., vandalism reported Tuesday morning.
Klamath Street, 31700 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
97 N, 34000 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Elm Street, 22900 block, burglary reported Tuesday morning.
Agency Lake Loop, 36700 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Nevada Ave., 100 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Austin Street, 3500 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Rocky Point Road, 24700 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Campus Drive, 3200 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Crest Street, 2500 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Crashes
Highway 138, MP 95, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Monday afternoon.
Washburn Way/Southside Bypass, non-injury crash reported Monday afternoon.
Highway 97, MP 174, non-injury crash reported Monday afternoon.
Crater Lake Parkway/Eberlein Ave., non-injury crash reported Monday afternoon.
Highway 140 E, MP 59, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Monday night.
S 6th Street/Fargo Street, non-injury crash reported Tuesday morning.