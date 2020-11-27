Klamath County Jail
As of Friday afternoon, there were 91 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Melissa Mary Stillwell; 35; Klamath Falls; two counts of second-degree assault, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon; held in lieu of $150,000 bail.
Antwon Dewayne Alberty; 41; Klamath Falls; third-degree robbery, first-degree criminal trespass, violation of release agreement, parole violation; held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Cerulean Blue Thunder Castorena, 49, Klamath Falls, unlawful use of a weapon, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Craig Joseph Johnston, 42, no location listed, parole violation, held without bail.
Paulina Marie Carnagey; 27; Klamath Falls; parole violation, three counts of failure to appear-bench warrant; held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
DUII
Trent Paul Middlebrooks, 29, Eagle Point, booked and released.
Edwin lee Harris; 26; Klamath Falls; DUII, unlawful possession of methamphetamine; booked and released.
Assaults
None reported.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Tingley Lane, 11800 block, burglary reported Thursday morning.
N Third Ave., 100 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
Richmond Street, 400 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Main Street, 1100 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Riverside Drive, 1900 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Derby Street, 1700 block, theft reported Friday morning.
E Main Street, 1100 block, vandalism reported Friday morning.
Independence Ave., 5500 block, vandalism reported Friday afternoon.
Crashes
Southside Expressway/Tingley Lane, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday morning.
Clover Creek Road, MP 8, crash reported Friday morning.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, non-injury crash reported Friday morning.
Crescent Cutoff Road, MP 4, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday morning.