Klamath County Jail
As of Friday morning, there were 102 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Bradley Darin Anderson, 20, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
Amy Leanne Boatman; 38; Bonanza; four counts of first-degree animal abuse, six counts of second-degree animal neglect; booked and released.
Jacqueline Daniel Brewer, 30, Klamath Falls, first-degree criminal mischief, booked and released.
Jay Bray Pfeiffer, 34, Lakeview, parole violation, held without bail.
Netza Israel Azamar, 29, Lakeview, third-degree assault, held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
DUII
Ivan Murillo Villanueva, 19, Malin, booked and released.
Jonathan William Gibson, 19, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Assaults
S 6th Street, 2000 block, assault reported Thursday afternoon.
Hilyard Ave., 3900 block, assault reported Thursday evening/
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Ruth Drive, 7200 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3200 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
E Main Street, 800 block, theft reported Thursday evening.
Biehn Street, theft reported Friday morning.
Commercial Street, 400 block, theft reported Friday morning.
S 6th Street, 4300 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Market Street, 400 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Incline Drive, 40300 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Tingley Lane, 11800 block, burglary reported Friday morning.
Broyles Ave., 15200 block, burglary reported Friday morning.
Buckmaster Street, 56800 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Crashes
Crater Lake Parkway/Shasta Way, non-injury crash reported Thursday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 5400 block, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday evening.
S 6th Street/Madison Street, non-injury crash reported Thursday evening.
Highway 97, MP 196, non-injury crash reported Friday morning.
Highway 31, MP 1, crash reported Friday morning.
Highway 140 E, MP 29, non-injury crash reported Friday morning.
Clover Creek Road, MP 9, non-injury crash reported Friday morning.
Highway 97, MP 240, non-injury crash reported Friday morning.
Highway 58, MP 71, non-injury crash reported Friday morning.
Highway 140 W, 37800 block, non-injury crash reported Friday morning.
Highway 140 E, MP 28, non-injury crash reported Friday morning.
N 5th Street/Pine Street, non-injury crash reported Friday morning.
Highway 140 W, MP 38, non-injury crash reported Friday morning.
Highway 97, MP 235, non-injury crash reported Friday morning.
Highway 138, MP 90, non-injury crash reported Friday afternoon.
S 6th Street/Wiard Street, non-injury crash reported Friday afternoon.