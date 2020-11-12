Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday morning, there were 102 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
None reported.
DUII
Justin Alan Dunaway, 33, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Assaults
None reported.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Shasta Way, 3300 block, vandalism reported Wednesday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 2600 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 4300 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Joe Wright Road, 100 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
Alma Alley, 2900 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
62/Fort Klamath Loop Road, burglary reported Thursday morning.
66, 10900 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Crashes
Crater Lake Parkway/S Alameda Ave., non-injury crash reported Wednesday afternoon.
Highway 97, MP 183, crash reported Wednesday afternoon.
Round Lake Road/Balsam Drive, crash reported Wednesday afternoon.
Highway 39, MP 4, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday afternoon.
Hill Road, MP 7, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday morning.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, non-injury crash reported Thursday afternoon.