Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 88 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Ryan Howard Goss; 39; Mollela, Ore.; parole violation, false information to a police officer; booked and released.
Devin Michael Hilsabeck, 38, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
DUII
Heather Lynn Fulton, 31, Chiloquin, booked and released.
David Paul Burrough; 54; Bend; DUII, failure to perform duties of a driver, reckless driving; booked and released.