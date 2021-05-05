Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 95 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Samantha Emma Huber; 33; Klamath Falls; first-degree theft, second-degree theft, fraudulent use of a credit card; booked and released.

Jesse Dale Copeland; 43; Klamath Falls; unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, felon in possession of a weapon; held in lieu of $25,000 bail.

Cade Michael Boston, 23, no location listed, failure to appear-bench warrant, held without bail.

Michael Anthony Hulme, 25, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.

Erlindo Manuel Nunez; 31; no location listed; nine counts of failure to appear-bench warrant, criminal driving while suspended/revoked; held in lieu of $57,500 bail.

Jamie Diane Milligan; 35; Klamath Falls; first-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree assault; booked and released.

DUII

Rashonda Monique Kazen; 38; Klamath Falls; felony DUII, reckless driving, criminal driving while suspended/revoked; booked and released.

Eric Lee Gates; 55; Klamath Falls; felony DUII, criminal driving while suspended/revoked; booked and released.

Assaults

Home Ave., 2300 block, assault reported Tuesday afternoon.

Burglary, theft and vandalism

Main Street, 700 block, vandalism reported Tuesday afternoon.

Madison Street, 3100 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.

S 6th Street, 4700 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.

Shasta Way, 3200 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.

97 N, 5300 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.

Ankeny Street, 5100 block, burglary reported Wednesday morning.

Silver Lake Road, 13700 block, burglary reported Wednesday morning.

Lincoln Street, 300 block, burglary reported Wednesday afternoon.

Crashes

Shasta Way/Homedale Road, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Tuesday evening.

Madison Street/S 6th Street, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday afternoon.

Reporter Becca Robbins can be reached at 541-885-4481 or rrobbins@heraldandnews.com.

