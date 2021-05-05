Klamath County Jail
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 95 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Samantha Emma Huber; 33; Klamath Falls; first-degree theft, second-degree theft, fraudulent use of a credit card; booked and released.
Jesse Dale Copeland; 43; Klamath Falls; unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, felon in possession of a weapon; held in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Cade Michael Boston, 23, no location listed, failure to appear-bench warrant, held without bail.
Michael Anthony Hulme, 25, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Erlindo Manuel Nunez; 31; no location listed; nine counts of failure to appear-bench warrant, criminal driving while suspended/revoked; held in lieu of $57,500 bail.
Jamie Diane Milligan; 35; Klamath Falls; first-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree assault; booked and released.
DUII
Rashonda Monique Kazen; 38; Klamath Falls; felony DUII, reckless driving, criminal driving while suspended/revoked; booked and released.
Eric Lee Gates; 55; Klamath Falls; felony DUII, criminal driving while suspended/revoked; booked and released.
Assaults
Home Ave., 2300 block, assault reported Tuesday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Main Street, 700 block, vandalism reported Tuesday afternoon.
Madison Street, 3100 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 4700 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Shasta Way, 3200 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.
97 N, 5300 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Ankeny Street, 5100 block, burglary reported Wednesday morning.
Silver Lake Road, 13700 block, burglary reported Wednesday morning.
Lincoln Street, 300 block, burglary reported Wednesday afternoon.
Crashes
Shasta Way/Homedale Road, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Tuesday evening.
Madison Street/S 6th Street, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday afternoon.