Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 93 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Dustin Jerome Hubbard, 28, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Hallie Anne Marie Reed; 30; Klamath Falls; probation violation, unlawful possession of methamphetamine; held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Edward Andreas Jacobson; 33; Klamath Falls; strangulation, resisting arrest; held in lieu of $20,000 bail.
Jack Colin Norris; 29; Klamath Falls; two counts of probation violation, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, felon in possession of a weapon, theft by receiving, reckless driving, recklessly endangering, two counts of attempt to elude; held in lieu of $70,000 bail.
Sammatha Kay Phillips, 27, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
James William Hamilton, 41, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Bisbee Street, 3100 block, assault reported Monday evening.
Loma Linda Drive, 700 block, assault reported Monday evening.
Home Ave., 2300 block, assault reported Monday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Derby Street, 1700 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Arthur Street, 1700 block, theft reported Monday evening.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Monday evening.
White Ave./Mitchell Street, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.
N Eldorado Blvd., 900 block, burglary reported Tuesday morning.
W Oregon Ave., 300 block, burglary reported Tuesday morning.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Water Street, 400 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Anderson Ave., 3300 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
S 6th Street, 2500 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Crashes
Main Street/S Spring Street, motor vehicle crash reported Monday afternoon.
Shasta Way, 3100 block, non-injury crash reported Monday afternoon.
Division Street, 300 block, non-injury crash reported Monday evening.
Modoc Point Road, MP 7, non-injury crash reported Tuesday morning.
N Eldorado Blvd./Lexington Ave., non-injury crash reported Tuesday morning.
Patterson Street/Climax Ave., motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Tuesday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 6100 block, non-injury crash reported Tuesday afternoon.
