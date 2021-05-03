Klamath County Jail
As of Monday afternoon, there were 96 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
James Warren Campagna, 58, Klamath Falls, five counts of failure to appear, held in lieu of $22,500 bail.
Dyllan Ernest Mabou; 21; Chiloquin; first-degree burglary, first-degree theft, third-degree criminal mischief; held in lieu of $36,000 bail.
Rebecca Lynn Hodges; 47; Klamath Falls; attempt to commit a crime, menacing, third-degree criminal mischief; held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Juan Carlos Navarro, 27, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Bennet Monte Weeks; 33; Klamath Falls; fourth-degree assault/domestic abuse/three prior convictions, DUII, recklessly endangering, resisting arrest; held in lieu of $32,500 bail.
Tinker Jesse Kirk, 34, Klamath Falls, second-degree assault, held in lieu of $100,000 bail.
Charlie Bryant Johnson, 22, Klamath Falls, three counts of violation of release agreement, held in lieu of $40,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.