Klamath County Jail
As of Friday morning, there were 96 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Joseph Allen Rawlins; 31; Klamath Falls; possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, third-degree theft, felon in possession of a weapon; held in lieu of $46,000 bail.
Ian Joseph Garrett, 36, Klamath Falls, first-degree theft, booked and released.
Francisco Garcia Torres; 38; Boardman, Ore.; seven counts of failure to appear-bench warrant; held in lieu of $250,000 bail.
DUII
Kammren James Helberg, 18, Mulino, booked and released.
Gavin King Loder, 21, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Craig Daniel Price, 22, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Russell Layne Pool, 51, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Michael Lee Stevens; 35; Klamath Falls; DUII, reckless driving, recklessly endangering; booked and released.
Ashley Rose Spurgeon, 25, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Matthew Scott Teeter, 34, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Assaults
S 6th Street, 3000 block, assault reported Thursday evening.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Beverly Drive, 4000 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Highway 39, 11000 block, vandalism reported Thursday evening.
Verda Vista Place, 6900 block, vandalism reported Thursday evening.
Main Street, 1100 block, vandalism reported Thursday evening.
Dehlinger Lane, 10100 block, theft reported Thursday evening.
S 6th Street, 5600 block, theft reported Thursday night.
S 6th Street, 3600 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Cannon Ave., 4500 block, burglary reported Friday morning.
97 N, 5300 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Pacific Terrace Ave., 1500 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Mission Ave., 1900 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Crashes
Riverside Drive, 800 block, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday evening.
N 8th Street/Pine Street, non-injury crash reported Friday morning.
Fargo Street/Bristol Ave., non-injury crash reported Friday afternoon.