Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 94 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Michael Andrew Rose, 39, Klamath Falls, parole violation, booked and released.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
E Main Street, 500 block, assault reported Wednesday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
N 8th Street, 500 block, vandalism reported Wednesday afternoon.
Dahlia Street, 2800 block, theft reported Wednesday evening.
Summers Lane, 3200 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
Washburn way, 4800 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
N 9th Street, 400 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Cannon Ave., 4500 block, burglary reported Thursday morning.
N Laguna Street/Loma Linda Drive, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Douglas Ave., 4300 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Crashes
Reeder Road, 6100 block, non-injury crash reported Wednesday afternoon.
Silver Lake Road, MP 27, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday afternoon.
Hill Road/N Mian Street, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
S Poe Valley Road, MP 7, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday afternoon.
Main Street/N 6th Street, non-injury crash reported Thursday afternoon.