Klamath County Jail
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 98 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
James Bradley Budd, 33, Klamath Falls, unlawful use of a weapon, held without bail.
Rachel Dawn Mesenberg, 40, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Steven Ray Putnam, 62, Sprague River, second-degree assault, held in lieu of $100,000 bail.
Kenny Lee Roberts, 52, Klamath Falls, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, held in lieu of $25,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
None reported.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Wocus Road, 4800 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Monclaire Street, 1300 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.
Altamont Drive, 2300 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.
Crescent Ave., 1300 block, burglary reported Wednesday morning.
Prairie Dog Drive, 9300 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Dayton Street, 1400 block, burglary reported Wednesday morning.
140 E, 56900 block, burglary reported Wednesday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 2300 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
97 S, 17300 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Crashes
Southside Expressway/Tingley Lane, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday afternoon.
