Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 103 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Silvia Denise Johnson, 39, Klamath Falls, two counts of failure to appear-bench warrant, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Kevin Adam Walecki; 35; Purcell, Okla.; two counts of attempt to commit a crime; held without bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Annie Court, 1200 block, assault reported Monday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 2500 block, assault reported Monday evening.
Meadow Lane, 22600 block, assault reported Monday night.
Main Street, 136700 block, assault reported Tuesday morning.
E Main Street, 500 block, assault reported Tuesday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Sprague River Road, 13400 block, vandalism reported Monday afternoon.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Gary Street, 1700 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 2500 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
E Main Street, 800 block, vandalism reported Monday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 2100 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
S Second Ave., 600 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.
Campus Drive, 3200 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Euclid Ave., 1800 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Alandale Street, 900 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Price Street, 38100 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 2300 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Crashes
Southside Expressway/Homedale Road, non-injury crash reported Monday afternoon.
Highway 97, MP 244, non-injury crash reported Monday night.
S 6th Street, 200 block, non-injury crash reported Tuesday afternoon.
—Reporter Becca Robbins can be reached at 541-885-4481 or rrobbins@heraldandnews.com.