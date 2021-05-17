Klamath County Jail
As of Monday afternoon, there were 105 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Jonathan Michael Webster; 30; Klamath Falls; unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine; held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Billy Nevin Morrison, 46, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Jessie Wade Charles Millet, 34, Klamath Falls, seven counts of failure to appear-bench warrant, held in lieu of $45,000 bail.
Gage Michael Mogelberg; 19; Klamath Falls; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, two counts of attempt to elude officer, possess burglars tools, failure to appear-bench warrant; held in lieu of $32,500 bail.
Jeremiah Montana Cogburn; 36; Chiloquin; attempted murder, second-degree assault, menacing, unlawful use of a weapon; held in lieu of $115,00 bail.
Daryle Dean Colbert; 38; Klamath Falls; parole violation, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine; held in lieu of $35,000 bail.
Steven Raymond Hickenlively; 36; Klamath Falls; parole violation, failure to appear-bench warrant; held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.
In Redding, Calif. A Klamath Falls man was arrested after he came to the Redding Police Department with a loaded gun in his truck. According to the Redding Police Department, Devin Bradley Zimmer, 24, called 911 multiple times reporting that he was chasing people and that unknown people were chasing him. When Zimmer was behaving erratically, mentioned he was wanted for gun charges in Oregon and said he had a loaded gun, Redding Police said officers became concerned that he might confront citizens. They convinced him to come to the police station, where he became confrontational with officers, according to the department, and he fled back to the open door of his truck. Officers shot Zimmer with beanbag projectiles and tased him before arresting him. They found a loaded 9-millimeter Beretta handgun on the driver’s seat of the truck, said the police department. Zimmer was admitted to the hospital for treatment and charged with possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle and resisting and obstructing officers.
Assaults
E Main Street, 600 block, assault reported Sunday evening.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Porpoise Lane, 30800 block, burglary reported Sunday afternoon.
N Jefferson Street, 100 block, burglary reported Sunday afternoon.
Lakeshore Drive, 1400 block, theft reported Monday morning.
N 6th Street, 300 block, vandalism reported Monday morning.
Highway 66, MP 15700 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Washburn Way, 900 block, vandalism reported Monday morning.
Modoc Street, 26600 block, vandalism reported Monday morning.
Cortez Street, 3500 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Bisbee Street, 3000 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Denver Ave., 4400 block, theft reported Monday morning.
S 6th Street, 4700 block, burglary reported Monday afternoon.
Applegate Ave., 2200 block, vandalism reported Monday afternoon.
Crashes
Highway 97, MP 252, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Sunday afternoon.
Highway 97, MP 269, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Monday afternoon.
