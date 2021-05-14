Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Friday afternoon, there were 101 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Kevin Monroe Anderson; 28; Chiloquin; second-degree burglary, second-degree theft, second-degree criminal mischief; held in lieu of $20,000 bail.

Patrick Noel Dangeo; 56; Klamath Falls; two counts of failure to appear-bench warrant, three counts of contempt of court, three counts of violation of release agreement, parole violation; held in lieu of $270,000 bail.

Arren Michael Broderick, 52, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.

Felix Solorsano Fuentes; 18; Beatty; unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, first-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree criminal trespass, recklessly endangering, resisting arrest; held in lieu of $40,000 bail.

Henry Alog Antonio, 56, Klamath Falls, fourteen counts of violation of release agreement, held in lieu of $500,000 bail.

DUII

Juan Carlos Nares, 53, Klamath Falls, booked and released.

