Klamath County Jail
As of Friday afternoon, there were 101 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Kevin Monroe Anderson; 28; Chiloquin; second-degree burglary, second-degree theft, second-degree criminal mischief; held in lieu of $20,000 bail.
Patrick Noel Dangeo; 56; Klamath Falls; two counts of failure to appear-bench warrant, three counts of contempt of court, three counts of violation of release agreement, parole violation; held in lieu of $270,000 bail.
Arren Michael Broderick, 52, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Felix Solorsano Fuentes; 18; Beatty; unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, first-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree criminal trespass, recklessly endangering, resisting arrest; held in lieu of $40,000 bail.
Henry Alog Antonio, 56, Klamath Falls, fourteen counts of violation of release agreement, held in lieu of $500,000 bail.
DUII
Juan Carlos Nares, 53, Klamath Falls, booked and released.