Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 94 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Yancy Shelley Bowen; 42; Klamath Falls; fourth-degree assault, recklessly endangering; booked and released.
McKenzie Jo Eggleston, 24, La Pine, seven counts of failure to appear-bench warrant, held in lieu of $17,500 bail.
Michael Frank Banuelos, 47, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
DUII
Steven Michael Faith; 27; Gilchrist; felony DUII, criminal driving suspended/revoked, recklessly endangering; booked and released.
Assaults
Vandenberg Road, 3300 block, assault reported Thursday morning.
S 6th Street, 3400 block, assault reported Thursday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
97 N, 5300 block, burglary reported Wednesday evening.
Wiard Street, 2800 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
97 N, 47600 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
S 8th Street, 300 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Tingley lane, 6700 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Crashes
E Main Street, 100 bloc, non-injury crash reported Wednesday evening.
S 6th Street, 2700 block, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
Sprague River Road, MP 20, crash reported Thursday morning.
Running Y Road, 5500 block, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday afternoon.
