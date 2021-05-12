Klamath County Jail
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 95 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Brandon Daniel Weaver, 37, Klamath Falls, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, booked and released.
Samuel David Rank, 38, Klamath Falls, two counts of failure to appear-bench warrant, held in lieu of $20,000 bail.
DUII
Tyler Charles Ridgeway, 27, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Assaults
Eberlein Ave., 2700 block, assault reported Tuesday evening.
Sparrow Drive/140 E, assault reported Wednesday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Washburn Way, 3400 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Aspen Street, 22800 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Shasta Way, 2500 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
California Ave., 800 block, burglary reported Tuesday evening.
E Main Street, 300 block, vandalism reported Tuesday evening.
S 6th Street, 2100 block, burglary reported Wednesday morning.
97 S, 8600 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
S 6th Street, 2100 block, burglary reported Wednesday morning.
Jaguar Lane/Wren Drive, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.
S 6th Street, 4300 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Altamont Drive, 2900 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Fulton Street, 200 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Crashes
Washburn Way/Crosby Ave., non-injury crash reported Tuesday afternoon.
Highway 39, MP 4, non-injury crash reported Wednesday morning.
Sprague River Road, MP 5, non-injury crash reported Wednesday morning.
Haskins Road/Wu Road, non-injury crash reported Wednesday morning.
Main Street/E Main Street, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday afternoon.