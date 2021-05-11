Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 94 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Robert Homer Wedel; 50; Klamath Falls; parole violation, two counts of failure to appear-bench warrant; held in lieu of $7,500 bail.
Riley Renee Chavarria, 26, Klamath Falls, two counts of failure to appear-bench warrant, held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Robert Jacob Clark; 33; Klamath Falls; fourth-degree assault/domestic abuse, probation violation, held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Ryan Matthew Smith; 28; Klamath Falls; second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon; held in lieu of $50,000 bail.
Mary Elizabeth Weaver, 33, Klamath Falls, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, booked and released.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Bly Street/W Oregon Ave., assault reported Monday evening.
Owens Street, 900 block, assault reported Tuesday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Washburn Way,3600 block, vandalism reported Monday afternoon.
Cannon Ave., 4500 block, vandalism reported Monday night.
Westside Road, 27600 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Elde Street, 33600 block, burglary reported Tuesday morning.
Onyx Ave., 6600 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Orindale Road, 2100 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.
Mack Ave., 3900 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.
W Oregon Ave., 300 block, burglary reported Tuesday morning.
Shasta Way, 3300 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Keno Access Road, MP 2, vandalism reported Tuesday afternoon.
Crashes
Klamath Ave./Timbermill Drive, non-injury crash reported Monday afternoon.
Foothills Blvd./Crater Lake Parkway, non-injury crash reported Monday afternoon.
S 6th Street/Crater Lake Parkway, non-injury crash reported Monday evening.
