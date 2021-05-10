Klamath County Jail
As of Monday afternoon, there were 95 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Ace Tyrone Wright, 40, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Chad Anthony Potter, 36, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
James Paul Steeber, 25, Klamath Falls, two counts of failure to appear-bench warrant, held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Devin Sean Hubkey; 37; Klamath Falls; strangulation, fourth-degree assault/domestic assault; held in lieu of $30,000 bail.
Christopher Albert Conniff; 34; Klamath Falls; unlawful use of a weapon, menacing; held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Cody Lee Ross; 34; Klamath Falls; second-degree assault, failure to perform duties of a driver, recklessly endangering, fourth-degree assault/domestic abuse, harassment, hit and run, parole violation, possession of methamphetamine; held in lieu of $143,000 bail.
Kent William Porter; 43; no location listed; felon in possession of a weapon, theft by receiving, carry concealed weapon, probation violation; held in lieu of $25,000 bail.
DUII
Mikel Eugene Cary; 26; Klamath Falls; DUII, strangulation, resisting arrest, contempt of court; held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Assault
Church Hill Drive, 6200 block, assault reported Sunday evening.
Avalon Street, 1700 block, assault reported Monday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
97 N, 3800 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon.
Wall Street, 1400 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon.
Adams Street, 500 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3100 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon.
Spring Lake Road, 11500 block, burglary reported Sunday evening.
Round Lake Road, 4000 block, burglary reported Sunday night.
S 6th Street, 4500 block, theft reported Monday morning.
S 6th Street, 5100 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Clover Creek Road, MP 2, vandalism reported Monday morning.
Arthur Street, 1400 block, vandalism reported Monday morning.
Cannon Ave., 4600 block, theft reported Monday morning.
N Eldorado Ave., 200 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Foothills Blvd., 2600 block, vandalism reported Monday afternoon.
Spring Lake Road, 10700 block, vandalism reported Monday afternoon.
Crashes
Homedale Road/Independence Ave., non-injury crash reported Sunday night.
Mt. Whitney Street, 500 block, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Monday morning.
Shasta Way/Avalon Street, non-injury crash reported Monday afternoon.