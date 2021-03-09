Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 92 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Dwight Lee Henry; 49; Klamath Falls; unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine; booked and released.
Elisabeth Grace Jones; 41; Klamath Falls; first-degree aggravated theft, first-degree theft; booked and released.
Micahel David Brown, 33, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Teresa Lea Waterbury, 30, Klamath Falls, first-degree robbery, held in lieu of $100,000 bail.
Jeremy Ryan Stewart, 32, Klamath Falls, three counts of failure to appear-bench warrant, held in lieu of $17,500 bail.
John Andrew Zierke; 29; Klamath Falls; fourth-degree assault/witness by a minor child, recklessly endangering, unlawful use of a weapon, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree theft, probation violation, harassment, third-degree theft, two counts of tampering with a witness; held in lieu of $50,000 bail.
Derek Martin Bradford, 27, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
DUII
Shayla Bree Ann Squires, 28, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Assaults
Greensprings Drive, 1600 block, assault reported Tuesday morning.
S 6th Street, 3300 block, assault reported Tuesday afternoon.
Sailfish Lane, 31400 block, assault reported Tuesday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
140 W, 12900 block, vandalism reported Monday afternoon.
Applegate Ave., 2400 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Martin Street, 200 block, burglary reported Monday afternoon.
E Main Street, 100 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Miller Ave., 5000 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Monday night.
Oregon Ave., 1400 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Ezell Ave., 4000 block, burglary reported Tuesday morning.
Linda Vista Drive, 2300 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Gracewood Place, 144900 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 5500 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Crashes
Greensprings Drive, 3800 block, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Monday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 2700 block, non-injury crash reported Monday evening.
Highway 97, MP 194, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Monday night.
Lakeshore Drive, 600 block, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Monday night.
Highway 97, MP 240, non-injury crash reported Tuesday morning.
Highway 31, MP 3, non-injury crash reported Tuesday morning.
Boardman Ave., 3800 block, non-injury crash reported Tuesday morning.