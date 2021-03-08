Klamath County Jail
As of Monday afternoon, there were 102 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Jason G Coatsworth; 38; Klamath Falls; unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of heroin, unlawful possession of heroin, felon in possession of a weapon, cont substance off-registrant; held in lieu of $125,000 bail.
Elias George Samson, 23, Kamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Antwon Dewayne Alberty; 41; Klamath Falls; twenty-five counts of failure to appear-bench warrant, parole violation; held in lieu of $92,500 bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Main Street, 1100 block, assault reported Sunday evening.
Polk Street, 27200 block, assault reported Sunday night.
Washburn Way, 600 block, assault reported Monday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Lakeshore Drive, 1300 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon.
Division Street, 1400 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon.
Homedale Road, 1600 block, theft reported Sunday night.
S 6th Street, 5000 block, theft reported Monday morning.
S 6th Street, 6400 block, burglary reported Monday morning.
S 6th Street, 5500 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 3000 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 4300 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Crashes
Avalon Street, 1800 block, non-injury crash reported Sunday afternoon.
E Main Street/Garden Ave., non-injury crash reported Sunday evening.
Oak Ave., 900 block, non-injury crash reported Sunday evening.
Valinda Way, 3900 block, non-injury crash reported Monday morning.
39, 6800 block, non-injury crash reported Monday morning.
Shasta Way, 3400 block, non-injury crash reported Monday afternoon.
Washburn Way/Orchard Ave., motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Monday afternoon.
