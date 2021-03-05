Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Friday afternoon, there were 90 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Dennis Ray McDonald; 70; Klamath Falls; unlawful use of a weapon, menacing; booked and released.

Jimmy Javier Perez, 39, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Krystalyn Racquel Giles, 30, Klamath Falls, parole violation, booked and released.

Donovan Aaron Wade, 30, Klamath Falls, probation violation, booked and released.

DUII

None reported.

Incidents

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 9:30 a.m. Friday to an injured woman located near train tracks in the Crescent Lake area. Due to the remoteness of the area, it took Klamath County deputies and Fire/EMS personnel some time to reach them. The woman was airlifted to St. Charles Hospital, Bend, and the circumstances of her injuries are under investigation, according to the Klamath County sheriff’s office.

Assaults

Bartlett Ave., 4400 block, assault reported Friday morning.

Burglary, theft and vandalism

Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.

A Street, 29300 block, burglary reported Thursday afternoon.

Washburn Way, 800 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.

S 6th Street, 4300 block, vandalism reported Thursday evening.

Simmers Ave., 6300 block, burglary reported Friday morning.

Lancaster Ave., 1800 block, theft reported Friday morning.

Washburn Way, 800 block, theft reported Friday morning.

Hope Street, 2900 block, burglary reported Friday afternoon.

S 6th Street, 3000 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.

Crashes

N 9th Street/Pine Street, non-injury crash reported Friday morning.

Onyx Ave., 4400 block, non-injury crash reported Friday afternoon.

Reporter Becca Robbins can be reached at 541-885-4481 or rrobbins@heraldandnews.com.

Tags