Klamath County Jail
As of Friday afternoon, there were 90 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Dennis Ray McDonald; 70; Klamath Falls; unlawful use of a weapon, menacing; booked and released.
Jimmy Javier Perez, 39, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Krystalyn Racquel Giles, 30, Klamath Falls, parole violation, booked and released.
Donovan Aaron Wade, 30, Klamath Falls, probation violation, booked and released.
DUII
None reported.
Incidents
Sheriff’s deputies responded at 9:30 a.m. Friday to an injured woman located near train tracks in the Crescent Lake area. Due to the remoteness of the area, it took Klamath County deputies and Fire/EMS personnel some time to reach them. The woman was airlifted to St. Charles Hospital, Bend, and the circumstances of her injuries are under investigation, according to the Klamath County sheriff’s office.
Assaults
Bartlett Ave., 4400 block, assault reported Friday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
A Street, 29300 block, burglary reported Thursday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 800 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 4300 block, vandalism reported Thursday evening.
Simmers Ave., 6300 block, burglary reported Friday morning.
Lancaster Ave., 1800 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Washburn Way, 800 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Hope Street, 2900 block, burglary reported Friday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 3000 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Crashes
N 9th Street/Pine Street, non-injury crash reported Friday morning.
Onyx Ave., 4400 block, non-injury crash reported Friday afternoon.