Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 91 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
David Richard Prewitt, 34, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Jerad Benjamin Francis; 43; Klamath Falls; first-degree kidnapping, second-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault/domestic abuse, strangulation, interfere with making a report, coercion; held in lieu of $345,000 bail.
Eric Navarro, 24, Klamath Falls, first-degree theft, booked and released.
Joshua Dakota Anderson; 26; Klamath Falls; second-degree burglary, assault public safety officer; held without bail.
Theodore Daniel Rumsey; 33; Klamath Falls; fourth-degree assault/domestic abuse/three prior convictions, use stun gun/tear gas/mace; held in lieu of $25,000 bail.
John Howard Stackpole; 55; Klamath Falls; unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, harassment, fourth-degree assault, interfere with making a report; held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Russell Allen Rohwer; 30; Lakeview; deliver marijuana 1,000 feet of a school, second-degree theft; held without bail.
William Steven Kiesel, 38, Klamath Falls, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, booked and released.
Dean Anthony Perez-Parmentier, parole violation, held without bail.
Jesse Taylor Shirtcliff, 32, Klamath Falls, probation violation, booked and released.
Paul Patrick Orgass; 22; Klamath Falls; fourth-degree assault/witness by minor child, first-degree kidnapping; held in lieu of $115,000 bail.
Lacey Ann Grimsley-Jackson; 28; Klamath Falls; probation violation, possession of methamphetamine, first-degree theft, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal trespass; held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Kaeleen Breanne Koger, 27, Klamath Falls, theft by receiving, held in lieu of $7,500 bail.
Angel Valen Soto, 31, Klamath Falls, parole violation, booked and released.
DUII
Shyann Leigh Law; 27; Bonanza; felony DUII, resisting arrest; held without bail.
Michael Merle Lefler, 30, Klamath Falls, held without bail.
Gemma Maria Fowler, 58, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Assaults
Home Ave., 2300 block, assault reported Thursday morning.
E Main Street, 300 block, assault reported Thursday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Shallock Ave., 2200 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Delta Street, 900 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Riverside Drive/W Main Street, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
McKinley Street/N 6th Street, vandalism reported Wednesday afternoon.
Alva Ave., 6400 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Wall Street, 1700 block, burglary reported Thursday morning.
Washburn Way, 1500 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
Fremont Street, 2000 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
Highway 97, MP 271, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
Sunrise Street, 200 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Anderson Ave., 3000 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
E Woodland Court, 2100 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Frontage Road, 2800 block, burglary reported Thursday afternoon.
Unity Street, 2600 block, burglary reported Thursday afternoon.
Granite Street, 3500 block, burglary reported Thursday afternoon.
Petersteiner Road, 27900 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 4300 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Crashes
S 6th Street, 4700 block, non-injury crash reported Wednesday afternoon.
Highway 97, MP 274, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
N 6th Street/Main Street, non-injury crash reported Thursday afternoon.