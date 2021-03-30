Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 103 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Tina Marie Fonseca, 40, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Christopher Brian Brandt, 43, Klamath Falls, two counts of failure to appear-bench warrant, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Rachel Maria Real; 40; Klamath Falls; unlawful manufacture methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine; held without bail.
Bonita Ann Salmons, 47, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
Antonio Rodriguez, 35, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
Chad William Andersch, 37, Klamath Falls, unlawful manufacture of marijuana, booked and released.
DUII
Gemma Maria Fowler, 59, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Assaults
N 2nd Street, 100 block, assault reported Tuesday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Oak Ave., 2300 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Derby Street, 1800 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
E Mian Street, 600 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Klamath Ave., 800 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 4300 block, theft reported Monday evening.
Laverne Ave., 3700 block, burglary reported Tuesday morning.
Pershing Way, 3000 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
E Main Street, 100 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.
N 10th Street, 100 block, burglary reported Tuesday morning.
Peggy Ave., 5200 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Mahan Ave., 5200 block, burglary reported Tuesday morning.
Shasta Way, 3300 block, burglary reported Tuesday morning.
E Main Street, 900 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Crashes
Biehn Street, 2600 block, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Monday afternoon.
Highway 97, MP 187, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Monday evening.
Highway 140 E, MP 13, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Monday night.
140 E/Darrian Way, non-injury crash reported Tuesday morning.
Washburn Way/White Ave., motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Tuesday morning.
S 6th Street/Crater Lake Parkway, non-injury crash reported Tuesday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 2900 block, non-injury crash reported Tuesday afternoon.