Klamath County Jail
As of Monday afternoon, there were 103 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Jonathan Gomez; 32; Klamath Falls; fourth-degree assault, three counts of recklessly endangering, criminal driving while suspended/revoked, parole violation; held in lieu of $35,000 bail.
Corey James Muffoletto; 39; Klamath Falls; hit and run, two counts of disorderly conduct, menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, second-degree criminal trespass; held in lieu of $35,000 bail.
James Collins Coogler; 33; Klamath Falls; four counts of contempt of court, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, harassment, menacing, second-degree burglary; held in lieu of $250,500 bail.
Inocencio Lloyd Briones, 44, Klamath Falls, three counts of failure to appear-bench warrant, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Donovan Michael Gordon; 23; Klamath Falls; first-degree theft, second-degree theft; held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Matthew Carlton Drake; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, first-degree theft, second-degree criminal mischief; held in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Neal Edward Harris, 35, Chiloquin, first-degree criminal mischief, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
None reported.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
N Alameda Ave., 1100 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon.
Hope Street, 2400 block, burglary reported Sunday night.
Hilyard Ave., 4000 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Two River Roads/Chinquapin Drive, vandalism reported Monday morning.
Market Street, 300 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Kelley Drive, 4000 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Shasta Way, 2500 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Hope Street, 2000 block, theft reported Monday morning.
S 6th Street, 2900 block, theft reported Monday morning.
S 6th Street, 2800 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Bisbee Street, 3700 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Fargo Street, 1700 block, theft reported Monday morning.
E Main Street, 200 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
High Street, 600 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Crashes
Bristol Ave., 2800 block, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Sunday afternoon.
Broadway Street/Lakeview Ave. Motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Sunday evening.
Biehn Street/Lytton Street, non-injury crash reported Sunday night.
Southside Expressway/Memorial Drive, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Sunday night.
Mitchell Street/Orchard Ave., non-injury crash reported Monday morning.
