Klamath County Jail

As of Friday afternoon, there were 95 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Crystal Suerose Smith, 30, Klamath Falls, first-degree criminal mischief, booked and released.

Melanie Ann Wyland, 38, Klamath Falls, unlawful possession of heroin, booked and released.

Jennifer Renee Vandyke, 35, Klamath Falls, identity theft, held in lieu of $7,500 bail.

Evan Michael Spohr, 38, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.

DUII

None reported.

Assaults

Ownes Street, 900 block, assault reported Thursday evening.

Greensprings Drive, 2100 block, assault reported Friday afternoon.

Burglary, theft and vandalism

Washburn Way, 3400 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.

Lakeport Blvd., 3000 block, burglary reported Friday morning.

Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.

S 6th Street, 3000 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.

Redondo Way, 3900 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.

Crashes

Gatewood Drive, 5300 block, non-injury crash reported Friday morning.

Highway 140 E, MP 6, non-injury crash reported Friday morning.

S 6th Street, 3700 block, non-injury crash reported Friday morning.

Reporter Becca Robbins can be reached at 541-885-4481 or rrobbins@heraldandnews.com.

