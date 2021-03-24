Klamath County Jail
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 98 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Cade Michael Boston, 23, no location listed, two counts of third-degree criminal mischief, held in lieu of $20,000 bail.
Joanna Marie Brown, 42, Merrill, first-degree theft, booked and released.
Courtney Monet Pickens; 36; Klamath Falls; third-degree robbery, second-degree theft, resisting arrest, fugitive from another state; held in lieu of $20,000 bail.
Ryan Alen Williams; 21; Klamath Falls; attempt to commit a crime, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing; held in lieu of $30,000 bail.
James David Rupe; 62; Klamath Falls; unlawful use of a weapon, menacing; held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Jeremy Hannon Cantrell; 46; Klamath Falls; parole violation, failure to appear; held in lieu of $2,500 bail.
Ariel Marie Ambrecht; 29; Klamath Falls; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, first-degree theft, two counts of failure to appear-bench warrant; held in lieu of $42,500 bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
None reported.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Arthur Street, 2100 block, burglary reported Tuesday afternoon.
Avalon Street, 1700 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Shasta Way, 3300 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Walton Drive, 5400 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 2900 block, theft reported Tuesday evening.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.
White Ave., 2400 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.
S 6th Street, 5200 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Eberlein Ave., 2700 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Daggett Ave., 2800 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Crashes
Marina Drive/Lakeshore Drive, non-injury crash reported Tuesday afternoon.
S 5th Street/Klamath Ave., motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Tuesday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 4100 block, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Tuesday night.
Worden Ave., 1400 block, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday morning.
Highway 97, MP 175, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday morning.
Austin Street, 1800 block, non-injury crash reported Wednesday afternoon.
Highway 97, MP 281, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday afternoon.