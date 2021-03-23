Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 95 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Cade Michael Boston, 23, no location listed, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Michael Chester Dale Neale, 45, Klamath Falls, parole violation, booked and released.
Theresa Dawn Simpson; 62; Klamath Falls; first-degree burglary, second-degree robbery, first-degree theft; booked and released.
Jessica Nicole Carson; 29; Merrill; seven counts of failure to appear-bench warrant, third-degree theft; held in lieu of $36,500 bail.
Hallie Ann Marie Reed; 30; Klamath Falls; failure to appear-bench warrant, unlawful possession of methamphetamine; held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Main Street, 500 block, assault reported Monday evening.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
S 6th Street, 6400 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Miller Ave., 4000 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Monday evening.
E Main Street, 200 block, burglary reported Tuesday morning.
Racliffe Ave., 2100 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
N Eldorado Ave., 1000 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Old Fort Road, 12000 block, burglary reported Tuesday morning.
Pinecrest Drive, 21400 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Crashes
140 E/Bly Mountain Cutoff Road, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Monday evening.
Sprague River Road, MP 26, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Monday evening.
Main Street, 100 block, non-injury crash reported Tuesday morning.
Daggett Ave./Bryant Williams Drive, non-injury crash reported Tuesday morning.
N Poe Valley Road, MP 7, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Tuesday morning.