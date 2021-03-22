Klamath County Jail
As of Monday morning, there were 100 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Jonathan Mitchell Tune; 33; Klamath Falls; second-degree burglary, second-degree theft, parole violation; held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Joshua Terrel Green McCombs; 38; Klamath Falls; first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual penetration; held without bail.
Kaylee Racheal Cole; 28; Klamath Falls; unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, first-degree theft, possession of prohibited firearm; held in lieu of $70,000 bail.
Albert Elias Benavidez, 32, Klamath Falls, four counts of failure to appear, held in lieu of $100,000 bail.
Caitlin Marlene Odai; 30; Klamath Falls; failure to appear-bench warrant, probation violation; held in lieu of $20,000 bail.
Slade Gray Lippert, 32, Klamath Falls, felon in possession of a weapon, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Joshua Wolf Haynes; 25; Klamath Falls; second-degree criminal trespass, third-degree theft, probation violation, third-degree theft, first-degree forgery; held in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Katie Marie Boatman, 43, Klamath Falls, six counts of failure to appear-bench warrant, held in lieu of $30,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Bisbee Street, 3400 block, assault reported Sunday afternoon.
Angle Street, 2200 block, assault reported Monday morning.
Rosewood Lane, 23600 block, assault reported Monday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Wasco Ave., 300 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 3500 block, vandalism reported Sunday afternoon.
N 10th Street, 800 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon.
Biehn Street, 2100 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon.
S Third Ave., 600 block, theft reported Sunday evening.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Sunday evening.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Sunday evening.
S 6th Street, 4700 block, theft reported Sunday evening.
97 N, 3800 block, theft reported Monday morning.
S 6th Street, 3100 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Radcliffe Ave., 2000 block, vandalism reported Monday morning.
S 6th Street, 7200 block, vandalism reported Monday morning.
Crest Street, 2900 block, theft reported Monday morning.
S Second Ave., 400 block, vandalism reported Monday morning.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Ridgecrest Drive, 200 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Crashes
97 N, 3800 block, non-injury crash reported Monday afternoon.