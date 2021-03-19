Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Friday afternoon, there were 91 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Deven Richard Potter; 38; Carmichael, Calif.; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, first-degree theft, first-degree forgery; booked and released.

Jamie Lee Rice; 40; Klamath Falls; failure to preform duties of a driver, reckless driving; booked and released.

Dale Gene Plamer, 48, Klamath Falls, parole violation, booked and released.

Dwight Lee Henry, 49, Klamath Falls, two counts of failure to appear-bench warrant, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Triston Nicholas Love, 24, La Pine, failure to appear-bench warrant, held without bail.

DUII

Valarie Ann Hasier, 50, Klamath Falls, booked and released.

Maureen Ann Klobertanz; 61; Crescent; DUII, reckless driving; booked and released.

Reporter Becca Robbins can be reached at 541-885-4481 or rrobbins@heraldandnews.com.

Tags