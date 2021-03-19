Klamath County Jail
As of Friday afternoon, there were 91 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Deven Richard Potter; 38; Carmichael, Calif.; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, first-degree theft, first-degree forgery; booked and released.
Jamie Lee Rice; 40; Klamath Falls; failure to preform duties of a driver, reckless driving; booked and released.
Dale Gene Plamer, 48, Klamath Falls, parole violation, booked and released.
Dwight Lee Henry, 49, Klamath Falls, two counts of failure to appear-bench warrant, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Triston Nicholas Love, 24, La Pine, failure to appear-bench warrant, held without bail.
DUII
Valarie Ann Hasier, 50, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Maureen Ann Klobertanz; 61; Crescent; DUII, reckless driving; booked and released.