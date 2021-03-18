Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 92 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Johnny Carlos Young, 40, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Ashley Ann Reid, 31, Klamath Falls, first-degree criminal mischief, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
None reported.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Main Street, 1400 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 2500 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Le Fever Street, 20000 block, theft reported Wednesday evening.
Hill Road, 13800 block, theft reported Wednesday evening.
Cannon Ave., 4500 block, theft reported Wednesday evening.
Highway 97 N, 3800 block, vandalism reported Wednesday night.
Highway 97 N, 3900 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Arthur Street, 1700 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Huron Street, 2000 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
Erie Street, 1900 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.
Crashes
Shasta Way, 2600 block, non-injury crash reported Wednesday afternoon.
Short Road/39, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday evening.
S Poe Valley Road/Reiling Road, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday morning.