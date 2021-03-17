Klamath County Jail
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 89 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Michael David Vargas, 26, Klamath Falls, fourth-degree assault/witness by minor child, held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Joshua Wolf Haynes; 25; Klamath Falls; second-degree criminal trespass, third-degree theft, probation violation; held in lieu of $6,000 bail.
Matthew Scott Oakley; 31; Klamath Falls; first-degree criminal mistreatment, second-degree child neglect; held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Lori Darlene Meeks; 52; Klamath Falls; first-degree criminal mistreatment, second-degree child neglect; held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
DUII
Jessyca Kerstin Thompson; 38; Klamath Falls; DUII, resisting arrest; held in lieu of $12,500 bail.
Assaults
S 11th Street, 200 block, assault reported Tuesday night.
Harpold Road, 4400 block, assault reported Wednesday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Oregon Ave., 2300 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 2500 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Bartlett Ave., 4400 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
S Broad Street, 200 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 5500 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 6400 block, theft reported Tuesday night.
White Ave., 2000 block, vandalism reported Tuesday night.
Avalon Street, 1300 block, burglary reported Wednesday morning.
N 2nd Street, 300 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.
Wantland Ave., 2800 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Haskins Road, 5600 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
S 6th Street, 5700 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Oregon Ave., 2000 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
97 S, 19700 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Oregon Ave., 2000 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Main Street, 1900 block, vandalism reported Wednesday afternoon.
Douglas Ave., 4200 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 1900 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Crashes
Riverside Drive/Autumn Ave., motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday afternoon.