Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 89 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Strauss Eugene Keifer; 21; Klamath Falls; three counts of second-degree sexual abuse, three counts of third-degree sexual abuse, two counts of attempt to commit a crime, second-degree criminal mischief, seven counts of display child sexual conduct, fourteen counts of encouraging child sex abuse; booked and released.
Dylan Joe Phillips, 33, Klamath Falls, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, held without bail.
Winter Noelle Bokern, 24, Klamath Falls, four counts of failure to appear-bench warrant, unlawful possession of methamphetamine; held in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Zach Chase Borner, 27, Klamath Falls, failure to appear-bench warrant, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
None reported.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
St Francis Street, 400 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Grant Street, 300 block, vandalism reported Monday evening.
White Tail Lane, 32700 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Joe Wright Road, 2100 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Crashes
S 6th Street/E Main Street, non-injury crash reported Monday afternoon.
Southside Expressway/Altamont Drive, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Monday night.
California Ave., 800 block, non-injury crash reported Tuesday afternoon.