Klamath County Jail
As of Monday afternoon, there were 91 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Rick Wayne Blanchard; 31; Klamath Falls; failure to appear-bench warrant, fourth-degree assault/domestic abuse, probation violation, two counts of harassment; held in lieu of $22,500 bail.
Clifford Michael Eckenberg; 40; transient; parole violation, four counts of failure to appear; held in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Christopher Allen Hescock, 32, Chiloquin, parole violation, booked and released.
Bambi Vera Lee Ann Garcia, 41, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Steven Ray Hyde; 51; Klamath Falls; failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine; held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Tyler Chanclor Hartsfield; 25; Klamath Falls; unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree criminal mischief, menacing, failure to appear-bench warrant; held in lieu of $27,500 bail.
Makayla Marie Schill, 24, Klamath Falls, failure to appear-bench warrant, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Douglas Kenneth Dugger; 36; Klamath Falls; parole violation, probation violation, second-degree criminal trespass; held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
None reported.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Lexington Ave., 1700 block, vandalism reported Sunday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 6400 block, theft reported Sunday evening.
97 N, 37400 block, burglary reported Monday morning.
Crashes
Highway 58, MP 71, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Sunday afternoon.
Highway 66, MP 57, non-injury crash reported Monday morning.
Highway 140 W, MP 61, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Monday morning.
State Line Road/Malone Road, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Monday morning.
Altamont Drive, 5700 block, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Monday morning.
Southside Expressway/Altamont Drive, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Monday morning.
S 6th Street/Homedale Road, non-injury crash reported Monday morning.
Highway 39, MP 2, non-injury crash reported Monday morning.
Harlan Drive, 6400 block, crash reported Monday morning.
S 6th Street/Adams Street, non-injury crash reported Monday morning.
Greensprings Drive, 4000 block, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Monday morning.
Highway 97, MP 264, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Monday morning.
Highway 97, MP 251, non-injury crash reported Monday morning.
Sprague Rive Road, MP 26, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Monday morning.
Washburn Way, 2900 block, burglary reported Monday morning.
Main Street/N 6th Street, non-injury crash reported Monday morning.