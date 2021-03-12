Klamath County Jail
As of Friday morning, there were 85 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Richard Lee Iverson, 63, Klamath Falls, felon in possession of a weapon, booked and released.
Cherokee Ray Robinson, 60, Klamath Falls, felon in possession of a weapon, booked and released.
Kahli Alysa McNeilly; 22; Klamath Falls; first-degree criminal mischief, strangulation, second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault/domestic abuse; held in lieu of $140,000 bail.
Devin Michael Hilsabeck, 37, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
DUII
Ryan James Bugaren; 32; Bonanza; reckless driving, DUII, resisting arrest; booked and released.
Assaults
Main Street, 500 block, assault reported Thursday evening.
Balsam Drive, 4500 block, assault reported Friday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Shasta Way, 2500 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Pine Street/N 7th Street, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.
Ponderosa Lane, 16700 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 3100 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Arthur Street, 1800 block, vandalism reported Thursday night.
Winter Ave., 4600 block, vandalism reported Friday afternoon.
Richmond Street, 400 block, burglary reported Friday afternoon.
Delaware Ave., 5900 block, vandalism reported Friday afternoon.
Wocus Road, 5400 block, vandalism reported Friday afternoon.
Crashes
S 6th Street/Altamont Drive, non-injury crash reported Thursday afternoon.
Shasta Way/Dayton Street, non-injury crash reported Thursday evening.
Lakeshore Drive, 1900 bloc, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday morning.
Daggett Ave., 2800 block, non-injury crash reported Friday morning.
Campus Drive, 2500 block, non-injury crash reported Friday afternoon.