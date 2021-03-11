Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 85 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Rylee Jean Baker, 19, Klamath Falls, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, booked and released.
Edwin Lee Harris; 27; Klamath Falls; two counts of DUII, failure to perform duties of a driver, second-degree criminal mischief, two counts of unlawful possession of methamphetamine; booked and released.
Richard Ray Schlapkohl; 34; Klamath Falls; felon in possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of heroin; booked and released.
Christpher Morgan Gentry, 37, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Elisa Ann Smith-Knoll, 58, Bonanza, second-degree custodial interference, booked and released.
Ryan James Turner, 27, Klamath Falls, third-degree assault, held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Jack Colin Norris, 29, Klamath Falls, failure to appear-bench warrant, held in lieu of $20,000 bail.
Rick Wayne Blanchard; 31; Klamath Falls; fourth-degree assault/domestic abuse, two counts of failure to appear-bench warrant; held in lieu of $35,000 bail.
Julie Marie Davis, 44, Klamath Falls, five counts of failure to appear-bench warrant, held in lieu of $32,500 bail.
Kim Curtis Oelke, 36, Klamath Falls, three counts of failure to appear-bench warrant, held in lieu of $20,000 bail.
DUII
Brooklyn Cathlene Dahl; 22; Klamath Falls; reckless driving, DUII; booked and released.
Jayson Wayne Sheldon, 32, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Assaults
Miller Ave., 5000 block, assault reported Wednesday evening.
Crescent Ave., 1600 block, assault reported Thursday morning.
Martin Street, 200 block, assault reported Thursday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Applegate Ave., 2100 block, theft reported Wednesday evening.
Martin Street, 200 block, theft reported Wednesday evening.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Wednesday evening.
California Ave., 1200 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
Diamond Street, 3000 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Ivory Street, 1800 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
Winter Ave., 4400 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
Crashes
N Broad Street, 100 block, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday morning.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.