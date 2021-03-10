Klamath County Jail
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 84 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Kristina Marie Braden; 38; Klamath Falls; first-degree arson, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, first-degree burglary, first-degree theft; held in lieu of $45,000 bail.
David Lee Houston, parole violation, held without bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Iowa Street, 100 block, assault reported Tuesday afternoon.
Plehn Pines Drive, 37800 block, assault reported Tuesday evening.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Sunnyside Drive/Orindale Road, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Wright Ave., 10400 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 6400 block, theft reported Tuesday evening.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, vandalism reported Tuesday night.
S 6th Street, 2300 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Mina Bird Drive, 9900 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Homedale Road, 2300 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Pershing Way, 3000 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Quarry Street, 3200 block, vandalism reported Wednesday afternoon.
Crashes
Daggett Ave./Campus Drive, non-injury crash reported Tuesday evening.
Pine Street/N 6th Street, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Tuesday evening.
Highway 97, MP 222, non-injury crash reported Tuesday night.
Highway 39, MP 7, non-injury crash reported Wednesday morning.
Maywood Drive, 2800 block, non-injury crash reported Wednesday morning.