Klamath County Jail
As of Friday morning, there were 86 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Brandy Marie Sweeny, 20, Klamath Falls, first-degree theft, booked and released.
Gage Michael Mogelberg; 19; Klamath Falls; two counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, attempt to elude police officers, recklessly endangering, first-degree theft; held in lieu of $40,000 bail.
Damian Alvarez Mendez, 26, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Cody Lawrence Dupont; 36; Big Bear, Calif.; first-degree robbery, felon in possession of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, four counts of second-degree failure to appear; held in lieu of $80,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
None reported.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Spring Lake Road, 8300 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.
Pine Grove Road, 3600 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Oregon Ave., 2000 block, theft reported Friday morning.
S 6th Street, 7200 block, vandalism reported Friday morning.
Oregon Ave., 1700 block, vandalism reported Friday morning.
97 N, 109400 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Main Street, 700 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Montelius Street, 2700 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Quarry Street, 3400 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Crashes
Highway 140 E, MP 30, non-injury crash reported Thursday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 6400 block, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday evening.
Highway 97, MP 248, non-injury crash reported Friday morning.