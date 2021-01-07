Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 83 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Charles Tyler Bristow; 29; Bonanza; parole violation, four counts of unlawful entry into motor vehicle, four counts of second-degree theft, first-degree theft, four counts of second-degree criminal trespass; held in lieu of $70,000 bail.
Gary Dean Myers; 30; Klamath Falls; parole violation, four counts of unlawful entry into motor vehicle, four counts of second-degree theft, four counts of second-degree criminal trespass, first-degree theft; held in lieu of $70,000 bail.
James Edward Richard-Lawson, 36, Klamath Falls, first-degree theft, booked and released.
Frank Perez; 34; Klamath Falls; unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine; held in lieu of $35,000 bail.
DUII
Kimberly Marlene Way; 42; Paisley; DUII, reckless driving, recklessly endangering; booked and released.
Jennifer Diane Bechtel, 46, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Assaults
None reported.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Main Street, 200 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Joe Wright Road, 600 block, theft reported Wednesday evening.
Martin Street, 200 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
S 6th Street, 5100 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
S Laguna Street, 200 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
Big Pine Way, 8800 block, burglary reported Thursday morning.
S 6th Street, 4400 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.
Bellm Drive, 4700 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Crashes
Highway 97, MP 230, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday afternoon.
Bristol Ave./Summers Lane, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday afternoon.
Crater Lake Parkway/S 6th Street, non-injury crash reported Wednesday afternoon.
Highway 66, MP 49, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday evening.
Highway 140 E, MP 14, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday night.
Highway 97, MP 223, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.