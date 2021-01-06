Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 83 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Michael Lee Christensen; 19; Klamath Falls; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle; booked and released.

Dean Anthony Parmentier, 37, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.

Kenneth James Haddock; 51; Klamath Falls; unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, two counts unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, two counts of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, three counts felon in possession of a weapon, unlawful manufacture of marijuana; held in lieu of $65,000 bail.

Christian James Wilkinson; 30; Klamath Falls; 30; Klamath Falls; three counts of attempt to commit a crime, attempt to elude police officers, resisting arrest, third-degree theft; held in lieu of $311,500 bail.

Rudolph Victor Davis; 43; Klamath Falls; two counts of second-degree burglary, first-degree theft, first-degree criminal trespass, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, second-degree criminal mischief; held in lieu of $45,000 bail.

Joseph Eugene Maples, 58, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.

DUII

None reported.

Assaults

Washburn Way, 3000 block, assault reported Tuesday night.

Roosevelt Street, 200 block, assault reported Wednesday afternoon.

Burglary, theft and vandalism

97 N, 13700 block, vandalism reported Tuesday afternoon.

Wall Street, 1700 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.

Wantland Ave., 2000 block, theft reported Tuesday evening.

Wocus Road, 4800 block, vandalism reported Tuesday evening.

Main Street, 600 block, vandalism reported Tuesday evening.

Memorial Drive, 2600 block, vandalism reported Tuesday evening.

Cougar Butte Lane, 3500 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.

Sprague River Road, 13700 block, burglary reported Wednesday afternoon.

Unity Street, 2600 block, vandalism reported Wednesday afternoon.

Main Street, 1700 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.

Crashes

Crater Lake Parkway/Esplanade Ave., motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday morning.

S 6th Street/Lark Street, non-injury crash reported Wednesday afternoon.

Westside Road/140 W, non-injury crash reported Wednesday afternoon.

Highway 97, MP 232, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday afternoon.

Highway 58, MP 84, non-injury crash reported Wednesday afternoon.

Reporter Becca Robbins can be reached at 541-885-4481 or rrobbins@heraldandnews.com.

