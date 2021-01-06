Klamath County Jail
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 83 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Michael Lee Christensen; 19; Klamath Falls; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle; booked and released.
Dean Anthony Parmentier, 37, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Kenneth James Haddock; 51; Klamath Falls; unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, two counts unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, two counts of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, three counts felon in possession of a weapon, unlawful manufacture of marijuana; held in lieu of $65,000 bail.
Christian James Wilkinson; 30; Klamath Falls; 30; Klamath Falls; three counts of attempt to commit a crime, attempt to elude police officers, resisting arrest, third-degree theft; held in lieu of $311,500 bail.
Rudolph Victor Davis; 43; Klamath Falls; two counts of second-degree burglary, first-degree theft, first-degree criminal trespass, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, second-degree criminal mischief; held in lieu of $45,000 bail.
Joseph Eugene Maples, 58, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Washburn Way, 3000 block, assault reported Tuesday night.
Roosevelt Street, 200 block, assault reported Wednesday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
97 N, 13700 block, vandalism reported Tuesday afternoon.
Wall Street, 1700 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Wantland Ave., 2000 block, theft reported Tuesday evening.
Wocus Road, 4800 block, vandalism reported Tuesday evening.
Main Street, 600 block, vandalism reported Tuesday evening.
Memorial Drive, 2600 block, vandalism reported Tuesday evening.
Cougar Butte Lane, 3500 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Sprague River Road, 13700 block, burglary reported Wednesday afternoon.
Unity Street, 2600 block, vandalism reported Wednesday afternoon.
Main Street, 1700 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Crashes
Crater Lake Parkway/Esplanade Ave., motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday morning.
S 6th Street/Lark Street, non-injury crash reported Wednesday afternoon.
Westside Road/140 W, non-injury crash reported Wednesday afternoon.
Highway 97, MP 232, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday afternoon.
Highway 58, MP 84, non-injury crash reported Wednesday afternoon.