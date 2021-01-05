Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 79 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Robert Ronald Joseph Long, 30, Klamath Falls, parole violation, booked and released.
Julia Lynn Austin, 28, Klamath Falls, two counts of failure to appear-bench warrant, booked and released.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Crosby Ave., 2800 block, assault reported Monday evening.
97 N, 3600 block, assault reported Tuesday morning.
Malone Road, 22900 block, assault reported Tuesday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Main Street, 800 block, vandalism reported Monday afternoon.
Oregon Ave., 500 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Snow Goose Drive, 4700 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Bisbee Street, 2800 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
97 N, 3800 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Shalynn Court, 5300 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
California Ave., 900 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Main Street, 400 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
62, 43500 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.
Sprague River Drive, 34600 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Climax Ave., 6700 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Mt. Whitney Street, 500 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Wall Street, 1700 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Crashes
Shasta Way/S 6th Street, non-injury crash reported Monday afternoon.
Washburn Way/OC&E Trail, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Monday afternoon.
Highway 97, MP 211, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Monday afternoon.
6th Street/Canal Street, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Monday afternoon.
97 S/Keno Worden Road, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Monday night.
Highway 97, MP 248, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Tuesday morning.
Highway 140 E, MP 24, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Tuesday morning.
39/Southside Expressway, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Tuesday afternoon.
N 6th Street/Pine Street, non-injury crash reported Tuesday afternoon.
Onyx Ave./Washburn way, non-injury crash reported Tuesday afternoon.
Harriman Route, 900 block, non-injury crash reported Tuesday afternoon.