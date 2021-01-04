Klamath County Jail
As of Monday morning, there were 81 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Jason Albert Hogan, 42, Klamath Falls, fourth-degree assault/witness by a minor child, held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Inocencio Lloyd Briones; 44; Klamath Falls; first-degree burglary, third-degree theft, possession of methamphetamine; held in lieu of $36,000 bail.
Samantha Kay Phillips; 27; Klamath Falls; probation violation, held in lieu of $7,500 bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Main Street, 100 block, assault reported Sunday evening.
Leroy Street, 1800 block, assault reported Monday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
66, 16400 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Calimesa Way/Verda Vista Drive, theft reported Monday morning.
Muttonchop Street, 124400 block, burglary reported Monday morning.
E Day School Road, 400 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Market Street, 300 block, theft reported Monday morning.
McLellan Drive, 1300 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Heather Lane, 142200 block, vandalism reported Monday morning.
Old Fort Road, 100 block, theft reported Monday morning.
422 N, 1000 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
N 9th Street, 400 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Crashes
S 6th Street, 2100 block, non-injury crash reported Monday afternoon.