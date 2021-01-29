Klamath County Jail
As of Friday afternoon, there were 76 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Dustin lee Townsend, 29, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Bambi Vera Lee Ann Garcia, 40, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Aaron All Wright Joe, 36, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
John Andrew Lawrence; 56; Concord, Calif.; failure to perform duties of a driver, third-degree assault, DUII, second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, menacing, harassment; held in lieu of $40,500 bail.
Michael Burdett Clark; 48; Klamath Falls; criminal driving while suspended/revoked, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, felon in possession of a weapon; held in lieu of $35,000 bail.
DUII
Colin Andrew Lamere; 22; Klamath Falls; DUII, reckless driving; booked and released.
Ryan Edward Rinard, 35, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Assaults
Cottage Ave., 5400 block, assault reported Thursday afternoon.
N 5th Street, 300 block, assault reported Thursday evening.
Upham Street, 1000 block, assault reported Friday morning.
Wantland Ave., 2200 block, assault reported Friday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Kimberly Drive, 2200 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Red Wing Loop, 11300 block, burglary reported Thursday evening.
Union Ave., 2200 block, vandalism reported Friday morning.
Plehn Pines Drive, 37900 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Roosevelt Street, 400 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Austin Street, 4000 block, burglary reported Friday morning.
Market Street, 800 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Crashes
Highway 138, MP 92, non-injury crash reported Thursday evening.
Highway 97, MP 200, non-injury crash reported Thursday evening.
Highway 97, MP 252, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday evening.
S 6th Street/Crater Lake Parkway, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday night.
Highway 97, MP 240, non-injury crash reported Friday morning.
Highway 39, MP 9, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday morning.
Highway 97, MP 175, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday morning.
Highway 97, MP 254, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday morning.
Highway 97, MP 236, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday morning.
Bliss Road, MP 12, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 5200 bloc, non-injury crash reported Friday afternoon.