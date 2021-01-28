Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 77 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
James Ray Garner; 31; Klamath Falls; two counts of felon in possession of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree criminal mischief; held in lieu of $40,000 bail.
DUII
Shane Morgan Broiller; 38; Klamath Falls; DUII, reckless driving; held without bail.
Garrett Sean Johnson; 36; Klamath Falls; DUII, resisting arrest; booked and released.
Assault
None reported.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Lytton Street, 600 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 600 block, theft reported Wednesday night.
Addison Street, 600 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Hotchkiss Drive, 26600 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Le Fever Street, 20000 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Crashes
Highway 97, PM 232, non-injury crash reported Wednesday afternoon.
97 N, 109400 block, non-injury crash reported Wednesday afternoon.
Highway 97, MP 217, crash reported Wednesday evening.
Shoreview Drive/W Panorama Place, non-injury crash reported Wednesday night.
Madison Street/Bryant Ave., non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
N Eldorado Ave., 1100 block, crash reported Thursday morning.
Highway 97, MP 271, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday morning.
Highway 97, MP 212, non-injury crash reported Thursday morning.
N 10th Street/Pine Street, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday afternoon.