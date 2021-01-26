Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 82 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Skyler Stephen Grocholski, 25, Klamath Falls, third-degree assault, booked and released.
John Michael Hudson, 56, Santa Cruz, probation violation, held in lieu of $20,000 bail.
Charlena Michelle Roberson; 39; Klamath Falls; violation of release agreement, first-degree criminal trespass; held in lieu of $32,500 bail.
Ignacio Espinoza Villegas; unlawful delivery of cocaine, unlawful manufacture of cocaine, unlawful possession of cocaine; held without bail.
Andrew Thomas Easton; 44; Klamath Falls; second-degree theft, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, second-degree criminal trespass, probation violation; held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Balsam Drive, 4000 block, assault reported Monday evening.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Sprague River Road, 11700 block, vandalism reported Monday afternoon.
Martin Street, 800 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.
Henley Road, 7300 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
La Marada Way, 3700 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Cottage Ave., 5000 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Owens Lane, 24200 block, burglary reported Tuesday afternoon.
Greensprings Drive, 2900 block, vandalism reported Tuesday afternoon.
Crashes
S 6th Street/Hope Street, non-injury crash reported Tuesday morning.