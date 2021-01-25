Klamath County Jail
As of Monday afternoon, there were 84 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Christina Marie McLane; 40; Redding; first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, unlawful possession of methamphetamine; booked and released.
Isaih Matthew Dominguez; 25; Klamath Falls; first-degree kidnapping, fourth-degree assault/domestic abuse/three prior convictions, recklessly endangering, interfere with making a report; held in lieu of $100,000 bail.
James Paul Steeber; 24; Klamath Falls; probation violation, failure to appear-bench warrant; held in lieu of $60,000 bail.
Wyatt James Anderson, 25, Klamath Falls, four counts of failure to appear-bench warrant, held in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Douglas Raymond Carter; attempt to elude police officer, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, first-degree theft, unlawful possession of methamphetamine; held in lieu of $20,000 bail.
Steve Roy Boswell; 65; Bonanza; first-degree criminal mistreatment, menacing, fourth-degree assault/domestic abuse, harassment; held in lieu of $20,000 bail.
Tyson Earl Porter; 33; Klamath Falls; unlawful use of a weapon, possession of methamphetamine, menacing, material witness; held in lieu of $65,000 bail.
Ramiro Dane Lopez, 38, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Lodi Street, 3000 block, assault reported Sunday night.
Merryman Drive, 1000 block, assault reported Monday morning.
97 N, 3800 block, assault reported Monday morning.
Mathers Street, 4900 block, assault reported Monday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Dayton Street, 1500 block, theft reported Sunday afternoon.
Homedale Road, 3900 block, theft reported Monday morning.
Quarry Street, 3500 block, theft reported Monday morning.
N 7th Street, 200 block, vandalism reported Monday afternoon.
Euclid Ave., 1900 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Crashes
Highway 66, MP 54, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Sunday afternoon.
Highway 97, MP 34, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Monday morning.
Harlan Drive, 4800 block, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Monday morning.
Patterson Street/S 6th Street, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Monday morning.
Highway 97, MP 272, non-injury crash reported Monday morning.
Pine Street/N 11th Street, non-injury crash reported Monday morning.
White Tail Lane, 32700 block, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Monday afternoon.
