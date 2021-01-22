Klamath County Jail
As of Friday afternoon, there were 79 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Charles Anthony Wade, 54, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Matthew Carlton Drake, 20, Klamath Falls, two counts of unauthorized use of motor vehicle, held in lieu of $20,000 bail.
DUII
Jonathan Adrian Curiel, 29, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Jammie Lea Elder, 44, Malin, booked and released.
William James Russel, 23, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Brandon Andrew Mullins, 31, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Assaults
Roseway Drive, 600 block, assault reported Thursday afternoon.
Loma Linda Drive, 700 block, assault reported Friday afternoon.
Main Street, 1100 block, assault reported Friday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Main Street, 1100 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Thursday evening.
Greensprings Drive/Riverside Drive, vandalism reported Thursday night.
Main Street, 1100 block, vandalism reported Friday morning.
140 E, 44200 block, vandalism reported Friday morning.
Greensprings Drive, 4200 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Mitchell Street, 500 block, burglary reported Friday afternoon.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Crashes
97 N, 109400 block, non-injury crash reported Friday morning.
Main Street/S 11th Street, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday afternoon.