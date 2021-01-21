Klamath County Jail
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 80 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Tanner Wayne Kolb; 44; Klamath Falls; unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, felon in possession of a weapon; held in lieu of $500,000 bail.
Douglas Raymond Carter; 34; Klamath Falls; attempt to elude police officer, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Clint Wayne Widener; 42; Klamath Falls; second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon; held in lieu of $110,000 bail.
DUII
Jonathan Adrian Curiel, 29, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Assaults
Donald Street, 900 block, assault reported Wednesday evening.
Eberlein Ave., 2200 block, assault reported Wednesday evening.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
S 6th Street, 6400 block, theft reported Wednesday evening.
Unity Street, 2600 block, vandalism reported Wednesday night.
Laverne Ave., 3200 block, vandalism reported Thursday morning.
Shasta Way, 2300 block, burglary reported Thursday morning.
Douglas Ave./Granite Street, theft reported Thursday morning.
Redwood Drive, 2400 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Old Fort Road, 100 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Clevland Ave., 4400 block, theft reported Thursday morning.
Lindley Way, 2400 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.
Division Street, 300 block, burglary reported Thursday afternoon.
Crashes
E Main Street, 700 block, non-injury crash reported Wednesday evening.
Oregon Ave., 2100 block, non-injury crash reported Wednesday evening.
Highway 140 W, MP 43, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday morning.
